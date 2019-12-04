Vaddio Site Moving Fully to LegrandAV.com

As of Dec. 2, Vaddio has fully moved its website to legrandav.com. All of the vaddio.com pages now automatically redirect to relevant legrandav.com pages.



“With Vaddio solutions now on legrandav.com, customers will quickly see the advantages of faster ordering, pricing information, more powerful search tools, and complete information across several brands,” said Laurie Englert, vice president – customer experience. “Feedback from customers drives our online design to continually improve their experience.”

Legrandav.com is already home to the Chief and Da-Lite brands as well as others. The site also hosts resources like case studies, design tools, ebooks, training and more.

