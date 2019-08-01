Vaddio Now Shipping TableMIC Microphones

The What: Vaddio is now shipping its new TableMIC microphone, designed to deliver professional-quality audio for superior conferencing experiences.

(Image credit: Legrand | AV)

The What Else: Engineered to reduce distracting noises that arise in the conference room, the TableMIC’s solid metal base construction, acoustical fabric wrap, and padded rubber feet diminish table vibration noise that other table microphones experience.

The top of the TableMIC features a capacitive touch control surface for silent operation. The ability to enable and disable button functionality during configuration can further simplify the end user's videoconferencing experience.

With full 360-degree coverage from three unidirectional condenser microphone elements, a single TableMIC microphone provides excellent coverage for most meeting rooms.

Each of the three unidirectional cardioid microphone elements in the microphone is equipped with integrated echo cancellation and digital signal processing (DSP), including equalization, filtering, and automatic gain control (AGC). The DSP in a companion product, such as the Vaddio AV Bridge Matrix Pro or EasyUSB Mixer/Amp provides an AEC reference from the far end and applies it to individual mic elements, so conference calls are crystal-clear on both ends of the conversation.

The Bottom Line: With its plug-and-play design, installation is simple: just connect a standard Cat-5 cable between the TableMIC microphone and EasyMIC-compatible Vaddio equipment. Power, control, and audio are all carried over the single cable. The TableMIC supports cable lengths of up to 100 feet (30 meters) between the microphone and EasyMIC ports. TableMIC microphones work with Vaddio products designed with an EasyMIC port.