Vaddio Debuts EasyIP TableMIC D

The What: Vaddio has expanded its audio offerings within the company's AV-over-IP EasyIP ecosystem with the EasyIP TableMIC D, which is designed to deliver professional-quality audio to systems that utilize Dante networked audio signals.

Vaddio EasyIP TableMIC D (Image credit: Vaddio)

The What Else: Featuring three unidirectional cardioid microphone elements, a single EasyIP TableMIC D provides 360-degree coverage of a small classroom or meeting room. Each of the three microphone elements are equipped with integrated echo cancellation and Digital Signal Processing (DSP), including equalization, automatic gain control, and adaptive noise filtering for crystal clear audio.

“With the rise of AV over IP systems in conference rooms and classrooms, there has been a clear need for quality IP table microphones at a competitive price,” said Scott Rolfes, product manager at Vaddio. “The great thing about these microphones is that you can easily scale the number of microphones to adjust for larger spaces. You can pair up to four of these with our EasyIP Mixer or AV Bridge 2x1 for full video and audio coverage in those bigger multipurpose spaces. They are also a great option for third-party that use Dante networked audio where you need a full coverage tabletop microphone.”

The Bottom Line: To install EasyIP TableMIC D microphones, integrators can connect a standard Cat-5 cable between the EasyIP TableMIC D microphone and their preferred PoE network switch. Power, control and audio are all carried over the single cable. The EasyIP TableMIC D supports cable lengths of up to 328 ft. between the microphone and PoE network switch port.



Vaddio equipment can be paired through the free Vaddio Deployment Tool, and audio flows can be managed through Audinate’s Dante Controller application.