Utelogy and Catchbox Partner, Expand Global Utelligence Program

Utelogy Corporation has expanded its Utelligence Program for AV and UC Device Standardization with a collaborative partnership with Catchbox. The creator of advanced audio systems, Catchbox sees Utelogy now supporting the Catchbox Plus Pro product family.

The Catchbox Plus Pro product family promotes seamless integration of Catchbox Cube (throwable) and Clip (wearable lavalier) microphones into pre-existing systems such as VC codecs (via USB and Dante) and auditorium audio systems. As a result of this tight-knit partnership between Utelogy and Catchbox, the first third-party integrations that leverage the new API for the Plus Pro product family have been implemented. The Utelogy driver employs all available Catchbox Hub receiver functions including comprehensive monitoring and control of Catchbox Hub audio inputs and outputs, as well as the settings of Catchbox Clip and Catchbox Cube microphones.

This partnership ensures an effortless integration of the Catchbox Plus Pro family with the Utelogy Platform, offering proactive alerts and monitoring for a superior user experience. Users can expect comprehensive system insight and management.

"We're excited to be the pioneering third-party service to partner with such an innovative audio systems provider," said Nicole Corbin, vice president of business Operation at UtelogyThe Utelligence standard, with its secure and potent APIs, facilitates seamless integration and has emerged as a formidable force in our sector. It empowers us to forge partnerships that are truly customer centric."

Through ongoing collaborations and partnerships with significant manufacturers such as Catchbox, the Utelogy Platform consistently expands its capabilities and enhances its features. This joint endeavor results in a holistic management and monitoring solution that offers an outstanding user experience while minimizing the total cost of ownership.

“Integration with Utelogy empowers our customers who are looking for a streamlined control and monitoring tool that works out of the box," said Toms Cirvelis, vice president of product at Catchbox Modern audiovisual infrastructure is expected to work seamlessly, yet vendors' push for their own control and monitoring tools can create another layer of complexity. Integration with Utelogy, which places customer experience in the front, excites us and would hopefully help our customers achieve their goals faster.“

This partnership underlines Utelogy's sustained commitment to innovation and delivering unrivaled value to its customers. The integration of Catchbox Plus Pro products into the Utelogy Platform marks a substantial stride towards offering a comprehensive solution for enterprise device standardization.