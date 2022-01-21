Using Data to Improve Student and Faculty Retention in Higher Ed (EdTech Magazine)

"The past two academic years have seen transformational shifts in the ways that technology drives the delivery and business of education. From virtual lessons to digital platforms for IT support and personnel management, higher ed institutions are using technology to improve experiences for faculty, staff and students."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Institutions are increasingly turning to data analytics to help retain both students and faculty. The University of Texas at Austin has tapped data visualizations to make data-driven nominations for faculty awards, while Santa Barbara City College is using data to shore up course schedules, making sure they accommodate part time and night students to bolster learner success.