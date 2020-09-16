Using Blogs for Online, Hybrid or HyFlex Teaching (Inside Higher Ed)

"Whether your teaching is moving fully online or taking a HyFlex approach, using blogs in your course can help you teach students writing, foster deeper engagement with concepts and mitigate some of the isolation students felt in the spring when their courses went online. Blogs can be personal, accessible, responsive and strategic -- an ideal online teaching strategy, as Jessie Borgman and Casey McArdle describe."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As with any technology or element of pedagogy, blogs have advantages and disadvantages. This author does a great job of itemizing the blogging's pros and various approaches for course integration. Ultimately, blogs can help students feel like they have a voice. During a time of tremendous uncertainty, the authenticity and connections of blogging might prove to be valuable.