Using AI to Help Students Learn "How to College" (EDUCAUSE Review)

"From before our students even set foot on—or return to—our campuses, we are helping them learn "how to college." In doing so, we are setting them on the path to graduation and to success far beyond our college or university."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

AI can potentially improve many aspects of higher education by freeing up staff to focus on higher level tasks. AI is also being utilized to help keep students stay engaged and on track. Detroit's Wayne State University representative explains how WSY is leveraging the power of an AI-enabled chatbot to answer student questions in a low-stake way. Read more about this fascinating deployment in this EDUCAUSE profile.