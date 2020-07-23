URW Enhances DOOH Media Network Capabilities at Westfield Malls

By greatly enhancing DOOH reporting capabilities, brands will be guaranteed real-time impressions and complete campaign transparency when advertising on The Westfield Network. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) announced a state of the art, digital out-of-home media network located in Westfield shopping centers throughout the U.S. Currently available across 471 digital media screens in 18 digitally powered centers, the network’s enhanced capabilities will provide even more accuracy and clarity into campaign reporting.

“So much has changed this year, and brands now need increased transparency and security when it comes to buying media and measuring advertising campaigns. Knowing this, we’ve reimagined what our digital out-of-home network can do to better meet those needs,” said Ghadi Hobeika, United States chief marketing officer and group director of digital and data. “The Westfield Network and its suite of technologies can now provide extraordinary R.O.I. to advertisers, amplifying creative possibilities.”

The enhanced out-of-home network encompasses:

Accurate impressions: Only consumers who are onsite and within 20 feet of a digital media screen are counted as an impression, which means a campaign will be comprised of 100% actual network exposures;

Trusted campaign delivery: Campaigns are guaranteed based on real-time, delivered impressions within a +/- 10% threshold;

Live Data Access: Brand partners will receive exclusive access to live data via a media intelligence dashboard where they can view a campaign’s impressions, attention time by creative, and detailed demographic breakdown, all sortable by location, time, and piece of creative content; and

High share-of-voice (SOV) environment: Westfield owns and operates its network in premium retail destinations, creating a brand safe environment with no third-party vendors.

The Westfield Network, a pioneer in using digital out-of-home advertising technology, also enables advertisers to niche-target to better capture consumer attention and increase engagement. By using a suite of demographic triggers, brands can create unique, personalized campaigns tailored to the shoppers in front of the screens.

Launched in 2017, The Westfield Network is the largest digital out-of-home network in the U.S. that features real-time capture of consumer engagement and demographics. It provides meaningful analytics to optimize advertising content, making it more relevant and engaging for the customers in proximity to a screen at any given time. More than 400 brands in leading consumer retail, luxury, entertainment, and telecom have advertised on the network to date.