Upswing Raises $2 Million in Funding to Support Online and Non-Traditional College Students

Upswing, an education technology startup, has raised $2 million in its latest round of funding from education partners Impact America Fund, Rethink Education, Lumina Foundation, and Strada.

Upswing says it is leading the charge to improve college student success using technology to provide academic support and accessibility for students of all types.



The company’s specific focus is on serving non-traditional and diverse populations, especially in rural communities, and works with more than 10 percent of the 107 historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) to help more college students graduate. Partnering with more than 75 colleges and universities throughout the U.S., Upswing’s platform empowers 700,000 students to excel academically.

Upswing also works with on-campus tutors, advisors, writing centers and other administrators.

“Upswing is proud to be working with our valued education partners to provide the vital resources we need to sustain and impact more campuses and connect more students with success, and that’s a win-win for students and their future careers and society,” said Melvin Hines, co-founder and CEO of Upswing.

Now with funding partners Impact America Fund, Rethink Education, Lumina Foundation, Strada, and Pro Rata—and other organizations such as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the United Way—Upswing is on target to reach its goal of helping 50,000 college students earn their degrees by the year 2020.

