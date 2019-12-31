University tech presents growing privacy concern for students, educators (EdScoop)

"University administrators often publicize the benefits that tools like voice assistants, attendance-tracking apps and facial recognition systems can offer students. But as these technologies are increasingly adopted and data collection becomes an institutional priority, many call attention to the potential for misuse and harm to students."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

With increased tech on campus and mounting surveillance devices, student privacy concerns are growing in tandem. It can be tricky to balance convenience, security, and privacy, but it's important for institutions to do their best to strike the right balance.