University students saved $177 million in 2018 using OpenStax OER (EdScoop)

"University administrators and faculty are increasingly buying in to the idea of open educational resources — encouraging the adoption of free online textbooks on a course-by-course basis, said David Harris, editor in chief of OpenStax, a Rice University-based publisher."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As traditional textbook prices continue to climb at an unconscionable rate, OER makes more an more sense. Institutional OER adoption is climbing, too, and it's saving students serious bank while also making schools more attractive to potential learners.