University of Toronto Uses Just Add Power for Video Distribution at JICS

Just Add Power's (J+P) 3G Ultra HD Over IP platform was the centerpiece of the video system for the new Margaret and Wallace McCain Pavilion for the University of Toronto's Dr. Eric Jackman Institute of Child Study (JICS) research institute and laboratory school. To serve the institute's many programs as well as public assemblies, the school's information technology department selected J+P's modular video distribution system to easily and affordably drive dynamic audio, video, and other media presentations throughout the entire facility, distributing UHD and 4K video over a single Cat5e cable without the need for fiber.

"The new addition to the Institute of Child Study is a landmark for bringing awareness and public education to childhood development," said Kurt Binnie, director, information technology, education commons for Ontario Institute for Studies in Education. "J+P's 3G Ultra HD Over IP solutions helped set the tone to meet that goal. With J+P's world-class video distribution technology, we're able to do so much more with the system — even scaling the system for any future display and source additions — while meeting our high technology standards and budgetary restrictions."

Designed for any size of 4K HDMI distribution and HDMI matrixing application, J+P 3G Ultra over IP system is present in every classroom, breakout room, and the gymnasium, which doubles as a 400-seat public gathering space. The platform drove down costs, allowing the JICS to send limitless video signals from multiple sources over the facility's common IP infrastructure to the projectors in each room, all with an ultra-low 16ms of latency from source to screen. As a result, the organization avoided having to pull additional AV cabling beyond speaker wiring and now has a system that will allow it to easily and affordably add more screens and new sources as needs arise. For the gym and classrooms with multiple sources and two projectors, J+P's Plug-Play-Present logic controller eliminates confusion with automated source detection and source switching, as well as provides simple on/off projector control. Finally, J+P's SwitchPlease mobile and PC application allows the auditorium to be put into operator mode for intuitive switching between the camera input and presentation slides or other source inputs. This completely eliminated the expense and complexity of additional control systems to drive the display source switching.

"The new Margaret and Wallace McCain Pavilion, along with the rest of the incredible facility and staff, is an invaluable public steward for bringing new light to education," said Taft Stricklin, sales team manager at Just Add Power. "It is incredibly important that the organization have a video distribution system that is simple, reliable, and affordable to support them now and into the future, as they continue to meet new requirements. We are honored that our Ultra over IP system can play a part in helping the JICS knit together a community and make it stronger."