University of Missouri to Use Smartphones for Cybersecurity (Government Technology)

"A smartphone or other smart device that learns about cyber attacks and takes action to defend itself against them is what University of Missouri associate professor Prasad Calyam is pursuing with a $500,000 National Security Agency grant."—Source: Government Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

A two-year grant provided by the National Security Agency will be used at the University of Missouri to explore the potential of tapping smartphones for cybersecurity. Associate professor Prasad Calyam notes that the intent of the project is to create a solution that is "automated and scalable."