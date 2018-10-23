University of Minnesota Adds Cybersecurity to Election Best Practices Program (EdScoop)

"As election security remains a major issue in U.S. politics, the University of Minnesota has added cybersecurity as a focus for their online Certificate in Election Administration program."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

With the midterms swiftly approaching, concerns around election security are back in the headlines. Read how the University of Minnesota is doubling down to help ensure that future elections are free from interference by crafting programs to train next-gen professionals. —Eduwire Editors