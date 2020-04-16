University Expands Chatbot Use to Handle Students' Coronavirus Questions (Campus Technology)

"Lamar University in Texas is using a chatbot to help share information with students during the coronavirus pandemic. The institution first rolled out GeckoEngage's Chirp Bot in February, primarily to handle frequently asked questions on the admissions website and other departmental websites. With campus closures and the move to online learning due to COVID-19, however, LU needed to scale up its interactions with students across the country."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

COVID-19 has forced campuses to close, which, in turn, has left many students looking for answers. At Lamar University, a chatbot has been deployed to help field student questions during this uncertain time.