University Cyber Ranges Immerse Students in Cybersecurity Education (EdTech Magazine)

"Imagine going with your coworkers to an offsite meeting with your CEO. You’re all taken to a room containing rows of computers, with large screens displaying your company’s logo on the walls. Your CEO walks in with a chilling announcement: Your company’s been hacked, and you’re losing data by the minute."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Cyber ranges are all the rage for good reason: they let students solve real-world cybersecurity problems in an educational setting. This gives them context for the strategies they're learning in their coursework, and lets them put their knowledge to the test.