University CIO role evolved during pandemic, says DeVry CIO (EdScoop)

"At many colleges and universities, chief information officers have become important decision makers in leveraging technology to advance teaching and learning. In an interview with EdScoop, Chris Campbell, chief information officer at the for-profit DeVry University, said the role of the CIO has continued to evolve during the health crisis into that of a key leader who works across the institution to find opportunities for improvement."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The pandemic necessitated big changes in higher education, with institutions relying on technology to keep students learning during campus closures. In tandem with this increased need for technology, the roles of campus CIOs have also evolved, playing a critical part in both student and institutional success.