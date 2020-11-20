Universities need solid identity strategy to maximize student success (EdScoop)

"The identity and access management environment in higher education has always been a challenge, but as universities now weather the fiscal, public health and technological challenges in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s an essential piece of student success."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Campus stakeholders can play multiple roles at institutions, which makes identity and access management a challenge in the best of times. When you throw a global pandemic into the mix, these environments become absolutely essential for solid outcomes. That doesn’t streamline the ID process, however. As this article reveals, the COVID crisis is making access management even more complicated.