Universities can't expect to grow cyber workforce with 'antiquated methods' (EdScoop)

"As technologies continue to change and threat landscapes evolve, and the U.S. economy struggles to fill more than half a million vacant cybersecurity jobs nationwide, colleges and universities need to rethink the way they educate future talent, speakers said Wednesday at a conference in Washington."—Source: EdScoop

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

With cyberworkforce pros in high demand, institutions that want to help fill the gap should consider alternative pathways, experts say. University of West Florida’s Center for Cybersecurity Director Eman El-Sheikh notes that the demand is so high that "No matter how many students we get into cyber degrees, it’s not going to be enough."