Uneven Standards Hamper Online Education the World Over (Campus Technology)

"A new report has provided SWOT analyses of seven regions around the world related to digital and distance education. The bottom line: While online learning is on the rise everywhere, programs and courses show great unevenness because of a lack of standards."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Standards are needed for online learning to go mainstream globally. In some parts of the world, distance learning is viewed as another lower form of learning. Embracing standards could help shift those perceptions.