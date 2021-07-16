Topics

UCLA taps Google Cloud for API project (EdScoop)

"The University of California, Los Angeles this week announced it’s been using Google Cloud’s Apigee platform to assist in managing its more than 200 APIs."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

UCLA has been using Apigee from Google Cloud to bolster its campus-wide use of application programming interfaces. Google Cloud's Vikas Anand notes, “The move to digital and cloud has become more popular than ever and a lot of the digital interactions are being followed by APIs. It’s about unlocking the data they have through APIs to different organizations within the universities.”