UC Irvine creates 'information technology and data' role (EdScoop)

"The University of California, Irvine, a research institution with 33,000 students in the Los Angeles area, is giving technology a prime position within its management structure. The University of California system, which is comprised of medical centers, national laboratories and 10 campuses across the state, announced on Wednesday that it’s created a new role at UC Irvine dedicated to using technology and data to further the university’s strategic business goals."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

For a large institution like UC Irvine, having an overarching IT and data role makes perfect sense. Read how they are defining the duties associated with this position and how they organize the larger campus IT ecosystem.