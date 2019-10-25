U Texas Arlington to Invest $500,000 in OER Grants This Year (Campus Technology)

"The University of Texas at Arlington is investing half a million dollars this year in funding for projects using open educational resources. That's the largest award by any public academic institution in the state specifically to support OER usage, according to the school."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Students at the University of Texas at Arlington showed overwhelming support for OER, noting the quality of the materials as well as the cost savings. The institution listened. Now, it's offering major support to fund new OER projects.