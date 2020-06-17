U Oregon App Helps Plan for Safe Fall Return to Campus (Campus Technology)

"A university in the northwest is using mobile mapping technology to sort out plans for the fall return to campus. The University of Oregon's "Chief Resilience Officer," Andre Le Duc, called on Ken Kato, director of the institution's Campus GIS and Mapping Program, to customize a mapping app to help with physical distancing decisions."—Source: Campus Technology

Reopening campus during a pandemic is far from easy, but technology can help streamline the process. Read how the University of Oregon is using a mapping app to help them make physical distancing decisions.