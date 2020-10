"The Univeristy of Illinois’ geospatial studies center has partnered with the Illinois state government to create “a system of interactive maps, charts and animations” that will better track the spread of COVID-19."—Source: EdScoop

Higher ed institutions are playing an important role in tracking COVID-19 infections and helping promote public health. Read how the University of Illinois is partnering with its state government to keep people informed.