U. Chicago Law School accidentally sends applicant data to new students (EdScoop)

"Applicants to the University of Chicago Law School had their personal information exposed this month after a senior administrator sent a mass email with the sensitive data unknowingly attached, a university spokeswoman told EdScoop."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Just a reminder, no matter how solid your data security policies are on campus, a single user can accidentally leak sensitive data in a heartbeat. The issue goes beyond educating users — it also underscores the need for a clear plan and timeline for notifying individuals whose data gets exposed.