U Arizona Rolls Out Robot Food Delivery (Campus Technology)

"The University of Arizona is partnering with Grubhub to offer food delivery via self-driving robot. When students order food via the Grubhub app, the service will use robotic "rovers" from Yandex Self-Driving Group to transport food from on-campus dining spots to dormitories, libraries and other popular locations."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

On-campus dining is taking a futuristic turn at the University of Arizona, with robots delivering food to students on campus thanks to a partnership with Grubhub. "We've been working with the University of Arizona's dining team on efforts that drive the dining experience forward for the last eight years — from rolling out on-campus pickup and delivery to smart food lockers and our Ultimate ordering technology," says GrubHub's Travis Price.