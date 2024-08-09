Two Philips dvLED Walls Bring Bright New Wow-Factor to Fersa Bearings

Fersa Bearings—an innovator in the automotive industry—recently relocated to a glass-walled headquarters in Zaragoza, Spain, and required a range of visual solutions to communicate and showcase its position of excellence, while creating new innovative presentation opportunities and other corporate activities for its expanding workforce. PPDS was called upon to install two new, large dvLED walls inside the headquarters, transforming communications between teams and visitors, while delivering more sustainable working environments.

To turn their vision into reality, Fersa Bearings teamed up with PPDS and HubTech—a local Zaragoza-based AV system integration specialist—to create two supersized bezel-free video walls. The Philips Public LED High Bright 7000 Series was quickly identified as the standout choice for the installation of the imposing 5x2.75m and 6x3.5m dvLED video walls in the building’s main hall and auditorium spaces.

Tailored to meet their exact needs and requirements, the engaging Philips dvLED walls take center stage from the moment of entering the building, delivering an instantly positive and professional impression of the business. In the main hall, the 6x3.35m display wall brings opportunities for branded communications showcasing product innovations and corporate values, inspiring both visitors and staff alike. Inside the company’s 40-seat auditorium, Fersa Bearings’ 5x2.75m video wall provides elevated presentations—whether as part of a team meeting or to existing or prospective customers—with every detail brought to life, from video to detailed spreadsheets, with bright, high-quality color and picture quality.

With the main hall and auditorium featuring wall-to-wall glass windows, the Philips Public LED High Bright 7000 Series’ 1200 nits’ brightness ensures uncompromised viewing experiences at all times—including exposure to direct sunlight—key to the project’s success.

For optimal performance, both videowalls feature Philips dvLED’s 24/7 Active Health Monitoring, helping Fersa Bearings’ AV/IT management teams to predict, pinpoint, and resolve any issues before they even occur. Adding further protection, the Philips dvLED videowalls include IP30 rated conformal coating, making them resistant to potentially harmful airborne pollutants, including dust, dirt, fungus, and moisture, reducing the risk of corrosion and short circuiting.

“The audiovisual integration in Fersa's new corporate building not only meets the technical requirements, it significantly elevates the experience in both the hall and the auditorium, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to excellence in technological and audiovisual solutions," said Angel Alonso, managing director, HubTech. "This project is a testament to the ability to adapt and innovate in creating modern and technologically advanced corporate environments.”