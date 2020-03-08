tvONE Ships Magenta Pathfinder KVM

The What: tvONE is now shipping Magenta Pathfinder, its latest KVM solution with zero mouse latency.

The What Else: Magenta Pathfinder provides a scalable, zero-latency KVM and USB 2.0 extension and switching solution for 4K and HD sources capable of more than 3,000 high-quality endpoints using standard IT network switches.

Pathfinder Cross-Click and WindowView features allows users to view and control up to 16 PCs at a single workstation with zero lag and no additional hardware by simply gliding the mouse across multiple monitors to the PC screen the user needs to control. WindowView allows users to split a 4K monitor into a quad view to control and view multiple PCs using only a single keyboard and mouse. Combine Cross-Click and WindowView on a single workstation to create an efficient and clean workflow. Other advanced features include support for multi-head desktops and the ability to create user groups and individually defined rights to manage access to key data, along with security options like no “backdoor” access and USB lock out.

Pathfinder offers plug-and-play setup on standard Cat6 or fiber optic network systems with no configuration of end points. It can extend and mix 4K and HD sources creating a flexible, wide-reaching KVM matrixing solution, making Pathfinder ideal for hospitality, education, retail, command center and other applications. The use of standard network switches not only minimizes total cost of ownership, but also enhances security, as it allows customers to benefit from the latest IT security advances and easy access to advanced communication protocols.

“Pathfinder delivers the performance required to support the extreme demands of mission-critical control and collaboration including medical, live broadcast, and control room operations, while remaining intuitive and simple to set up and use,” said Mark Armon, product manager of tvONE. “Its performance is truly exceptional providing exact and artefact-free HD and 4K video, which is also flicker and stutter free."

The Bottom Line: tvONE is offering Magenta Pathfinder in two configurations. The Pathfinder 800 series offers DisplayPort 1.2 support at 4K60 at 4:4:4 at a data rate of up to 10Gbps and the Pathfinder 500 series offers DVI-I, HDMI, and VGA support at a 2K60 with HDCP1.4 at a data rate of 1Gbps.

A standout visual feature of Pathfinder is that the hardware encoders and decoders are encased in the color magenta, representing the company’s support of breast cancer awareness and the pink ribbon. tvONE donates to breast cancer research for each unit sold.