tvONE Ships Fiber Optic Transmitter and Receiver Kit

The What:- tvONE is now shipping a new fiber optic transmitter and receiver kit (MG-FB-61X). The kit provides a solution for extending uncompressed 4K 60Hz HDMI 2.0 signals over long distances.

The What Else: The MG-FB-61x supports resolutions up to 4K60 4:4:4 with no compression and zero latency at distances up to 984ft (300m) using either single mode or multi-mode LC fiber. Support is also available for HDCP 2.2, HDR, bidirectional RS-232, and IR in addition to Audio Return Channel, CEC, and EDID pass-through.

“Users with a need to extend the full 18Gbps of bandwidth will find this extender useful and reliable,” said Mark Armon, global product manager at tvONE.

The Bottom Line: tvONE says the Magenta fiber optic extender kit is completely secure and has RF and EMC immunity to ensure the highest levels of performance and signal integrity, while additionally providing the benefit of future-proofing installations.