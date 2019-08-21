tvONE Launches Fiber Optic Transmitter and Receiver Kit

The What: tvONE has launched a new fiber optic transmitter and receiver kit, MG-FB-61x.

The What Else: The MG-FB-61x supports resolutions up to 4K60 4:4:4 with no compression and zero-frame latency at distances up to 984 feet (300m) using either single mode or multi-mode LC fiber. Support is also available for HDCP 2.2, HDR, bidirectional RS-232, and IR in addition to Audio Return Channel, CEC, and EDID pass-through.

According to the company, the Magenta fiber optic extender kit is completely secure and has RF and EMC immunity to ensure the highest levels of performance and signal integrity.

The Bottom Line: tvONE says the kit provides a powerful solution for extending uncompressed 4K 60Hz HDMI 2.0 signals over long distances and is designed to future-proof installations.