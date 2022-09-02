tvONE Appoints New Regional Sales Manager to Northeast U.S.

tvONE (opens in new tab) announced it has strengthened its NCSA sales team by appointing Frank Brady as regional sales manager for the Northeast. Brady will represent tvONE, Magenta, and Green Hippo brands, covering the regions of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, District of Columbia, and West Virginia.

“I am excited to join tvONE having represented them for the last 11 years with HMA. I’m eager to start as a direct employee of tvONE to serve the customer base with professionalism and good service,” said Brady.

Brady brings over thirty years of AV industry experience to this new position at tvONE. Prior to joining tvONE, Brady served as vice president of sales for Haddonfield Micro Associates (HMA), a manufacturer representative firm in the Pro AV industry throughout the Mid-Atlantic and New York regions of the United States.

“Frank brings a high magnitude of professional AV experience to our sales team. His ability to further customer relationships will help maximize the sales of tvONE brands and its products. I am thrilled to have him on our team,” said Paul Streffon, director of sales, NCSA.