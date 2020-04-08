Turning the Tide on Online Learning (Inside Higher Ed)

"The rush of colleges and universities to complete the current academic year online in response to the COVID-19 crisis, and possibly prepare hastily for the same delivery mode this coming fall, could well result in unprecedented turbulence for faculty, students and families."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Will the hasty move to online delivery during a pandemic hurt the viability of distance learning in the future? Or could it move the needle in a positive direction? This article digs into the potential long-term effects.