Transforming the Student Journey with Digital (Again) (Inside Higher Ed)

"It's the narrative of our era. Technology is transformative. It's a truism within higher education. Digital “anything” will change things, good or bad, for a campus community. The added layer of competition between universities has created a literal rush to bring about change using digital technologies in order to make “things” better for students, *staff, and faculty. And, that's not necessarily a bad thing. For those institutions where technologies and systems are a tad bit outdated, that's quite revolutionary."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As this author succinctly articulates: "Disruption isn't novel, it's the norm." Change is inevitable, so how can we utilize digital technologies to better support the student lifecycle?