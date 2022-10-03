Toronto Blue Jays Fans Don't Miss a Beat with an Upgraded EAW PA System

When officials with the Rogers Centre, home of the Toronto Blue Jays MLB team, decided it was time to replace the two decades old PA system back in 2019, they could not have predicted the impending pandemic. Working with AV and design consultant Anthony James Partners (AJP), the venue selected a brand new QX series PA from Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW) (opens in new tab).

With the building shut down in 2020, the Blue Jays were forced to play the season in the United States. The stadium was unable to reopen its doors due to the lockdown and didn’t have the opportunity to show off its new PA system until the team returned to Toronto for the following season.

In addition to the audio upgrade, the stadium also added several new visual elements, including a brand-new video board and several pole displays, as well as a renovated control room for the following season.

(Image credit: EAW)

SF Marketing (SFM), a Canadian-based provider of customized go-to-market solutions for the audiovisual, live entertainment and media production industries, managed the procurement, delivery, and testing of the equipment. AJP and a representative from the Toronto Blue Jays designed the system, while All Pro supplied the gear and managed the deployment and tuning. Spark Power handled the integration.

“In addition to being the local EAW representative in Toronto for the last 24 years, I am also a fan of the Jays and the facility,” said Rob Deslauriers of SFM. “It was exciting to see the prior EAW audio system upgraded to the EAW QX series to achieve an even better fan experience. Current Major League sports require a more immersive experience for fans and the new system does not disappoint.”

(Image credit: EAW)

A total of 125 EAW QX500 and QX300 Series loudspeakers were installed as part of the main PA on the 500 seating level. The 100 level has three-way QX500 Series boxes and the 200 level features two-way QX300 Series speakers. Over 250 additional EAW products were installed throughout the venue comprised of mainly MK8126i two-way passive speakers along with JF80Z and JF60Z two-way trapezoidal enclosures.

The QX Series delivers very high output point source clusters in a size-efficient package. The series includes two ranges—QX500 and QX300—each of which delivers a choice of coverage patterns from systems that use identical enclosures. Ideal in sports arenas, the QX series is also designed for a wide range of other venues requiring high power and consistent coverage in a compact housing; venues including houses of worship, outdoor stadiums, performing arts spaces, theaters and clubs. The QX’s broadband pattern control helps tame hostile acoustical environments.