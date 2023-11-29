Top Integrators 2023: Top Growth Markets

Along with the SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators 2023 list, we polled a selection of leading firms on industry hot topics.

What vertical market has shown the most growth for you in 2023?

(Image credit: Avidex)

Jeff Davis, CEO, Avidex

While all of the vertical markets we serve experienced substantial growth this year, our state and local government business has shown the most dramatic increase in 2023. Looking ahead to next year, we anticipate continued opportunity for growth across all vertical markets. We expect healthcare to really shine with the onset and intersection of AI and virtual care, which will drive wider adoption of AV solutions in hospital and clinical settings, building on our recently announced partnership with Artisight.

(Image credit: Diversified)

Eric Hutto, CEO, Diversified

Diversified’s Sports & Live Events team absolutely hit it out of the park this year. The award-winning work we did with Fox Sports to implement an innovative new broadcast system that could easily be transported via airplane and rapidly deployed with cutting-edge flexibility helped bring some of the year’s most anticipated sporting events—including the 2022 World Cup and Super Bowl LVII—to millions of fans. Fox Sports partnered with us to validate the technical and financial feasibility of their concept, then trusted us to develop and test the dual first-of-their-kind 2110 flypack broadcast systems.

(Image credit: CCS)

Paul Wells, Sales Manager, CCS Southwest

I’d say that K-12 education has seen the biggest jump for us this year. COVID relief funds have allowed schools to invest in district-wide classroom refreshes of interactive flat panels and sound reinforcement for the classroom.

(Image credit: Inter Technologies Corporation)

Kevin Lyons, VP, Sales and Marketing, Inter Technologies Corporation

Higher Education has shown significant growth. Schools are updating traditional room technology with modern solutions for hybrid learning experiences (like USB cameras and UCC solutions) and better display technology.

Brad Righi (Image credit: Constant Technologies)

Brad Righi, President, Constant Technologies

In 2023, the government sector—encompassing federal, state, and local municipalities—has proven to be our most robust growth sector. This is due to the escalation of global geopolitical risks and domestic issues affecting our communities, and the need to monitor, predict, and respond to threats. Additionally, recruiting continues to decline for policing and the armed forces, requiring those to utilize technology and operations centers to accomplish more with fewer resources.

(Image credit: Metinteractive)

Jeffrey Mele, CTO, Metinteractive

In terms of project vertical it would be sports. We continue to grow our sports projects with the holistic approach of program management, integration, workflow/training, and managed services/creative. Just walked out of a majors pre-bid where I was the only one focused on workflow and training. The holistic approach works. For technology verticals I’d say audio, but specifically because broadcast and signage had already grown substantially in past years.

(Image credit: WPS)

Vero Tabares, Marketing Director, WPS | Washington Professional Systems

Now that we're entering a post-COVID world, we've noticed significant investments from our clients in the higher education, transportation, and entertainment industries looking to respond to outsized consumer demand, which grew suddenly following the widespread reopening of the economy.