Today: Making Digital Signage Greener Webinar

Digital Signage Connection will host a 30-minute webinar today, 2:00 - 2:30pm EDT, discussing how to make the digital signage industry more environmentally friendly.

The webinar will be co-hosted by Thomas Kunka, a Senior Applications Specialist at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and Jeff Porter, the President/CEO of Porter Digital Signage.

Making digital signage greener has quickly become a industry hot topic, as trends shift to favor smaller, disposable signage. Porter and Kunka will discuss industry best practices, ways companies can become more "green" and what's next for the industry.