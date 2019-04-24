To Optimize Cloud Deployments, Close the Skills Gap (EdTech Magazine)

"To build an IT team that can handle the growing demand for cloud services, universities can outsource some of the expertise they’ll need. But to succeed long-term, they’ll have to develop cloud savvy in-house by training staff, university IT leaders say."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The cloud skills gap is detrimental on many levels. There is an astronomical cost to the work not being done because of the dearth of proper systems. Edtech stakeholders must invest in more comprehensive cloud skills training. There are also a wealth of free resources available.