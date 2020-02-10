To Make the Most of Classroom Design, Keep Things Flexible (EdTech Magazine)

"In college classroom design, flexibility has become a top priority. In fact, “classrooms” might be too limited a term to describe what have become learning spaces of all shapes and sizes (including virtual reality spaces)."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

A little flexibility can go a long way. This is especially true when designing learning spaces. As classrooms shift from lecture-based lessons to active-learning-based collaborative rooms, technology is playing a key role in the transition.