To make an impact in higher ed: listen, learn, show you care, CIO says (EdScoop)

"Technology has become a central tool in higher education to improve students’ chances of academic success and prepare them to be lifelong learners. For David Sanchez, incoming chief information officer at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee, this potential impact has made higher education his passion."—Source: EdScoop

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Don't underestimate the importance of soft skills. Listening and showing care can go a long way, even if you're the CIO. This EdScoop Q&A shares some solid advice that could help you feel more connected.