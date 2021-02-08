Tips for Preventing Ransomware During Remote Learning (EdTech Magazine)

"University leaders had to reckon with their IT departments’ need for more manpower last spring, when higher education IT administrators transitioned from managing devices on one network to managing a complicated web of networks across the nation. About a year later, many colleges and universities still find themselves lacking when it comes to having the right IT support to secure remote work."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The shift to remote learning in the wake of COVID-19 has made higher ed more reliant than ever on all things digital. With this increased usage comes a growing need for ransomware prevention, as cybercriminals could completely upend institutional operations without a solid plan of action.