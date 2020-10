"Although colleges and universities face many unknowns in the upcoming semester, one thing is certain: Online learning is here to say, regardless of whether your institution is planning to reopen campuses or not."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

There was one thing that the quick shift to remote learning this spring made crystal clear: institutions need to invest in online learning and improve their offerings. EdTech Magazine shares tips for how schools can move forward.