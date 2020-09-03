Topics

Tips for Fostering Students’ Self-Regulated Learning in Asynchronous Online Learning Environments (Faculty Focus)

By

"Due to the pandemic, both instructors and students have had to adapt quickly to different forms of online learning models.  Asynchronous learning has emerged as a predominant model because of its flexibility in allowing students to learn anytime and anywhere. Although convenient, this type of learning model requires students to exercise a high degree of self-regulated learning."—Source: Faculty Focus

WHY THIS MATTERS:

While asynchronous learning offers students a hefty amount of flexibility, it also requires them to self-regulate in new ways. This article shares insight to help students develop these skills, which will serve them in their current courses and beyond.