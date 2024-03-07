Tiny Mic, Big Sound—Meet the New Shure MoveMic

Content creators, videographers, and mobile journalists now have reliable, broadcast-quality audio that fits in their pocket. Shure introduced its newest line of wireless clip-on microphones, the MoveMic Microphone System. According to Shure, its ultra-lightweight design is the smallest dual-channel direct-to-phone wireless lavalier solution available, developed with a custom acoustic design and proprietary wireless software to ensure professional audio quality while on the go.

Shure’s discreet and durable MoveMic series connects directly to phones in both single—MoveMic One—and dual-channel—MoveMic Two—configurations for use with MOTIV and MOTIV Video apps on iOS and Android. For those seeking universal compatibility, the standalone MoveMic Receiver and bundled MoveMic Two Receiver Kit seamlessly integrate with devices like cameras, computers, and third-party smartphone apps. MoveMic’s patented lavalier design and patent-pending wireless technology make it a reliable and flexible solution regardless of whether users are going direct-to-phone or connecting to the MoveMic Receiver.

[The Shure Mics and Technology Behind the Magic of the 2024 GRAMMY Awards]

5 MoveMic Features to Know

(Image credit: Shure)