Tightrope Expands Screenweave Mobile, OTT Media Apps

The What: Tightrope Media Systems is expanding its Screenweave mobile and OTT apps to bring community media organizations’ live channels and on-demand programs to an even wider range of viewing platforms. Complementing existing Roku and Apple TV support, a new Screenweave app brings content from Tightrope’s Cablecast Community Media platform immediately to Amazon Fire TV devices. Screenweave apps for Android TV devices as well as Android and iOS smartphones and tablets will follow in the coming months.

The What Else: Screenweave apps work seamlessly with Cablecast broadcast automation servers and the Cablecast Reflect cloud-based streaming service to easily and efficiently make public access, education and government (PEG) channels available through OTT media players and mobile devices in glorious HD quality.

Extending the Cablecast platform’s “add once, publish everywhere” simplicity, Screenweave requires no ongoing operational effort by station staff. After initial Screenweave configuration--adding the station’s branding, customizing metadata display, and defining content categories via keywords--new content added to Cablecast is automatically made available in dynamically updated libraries across all OTT and mobile platforms.

Viewers can access content through the standard Screenweave app, which provides a central directory of all Screenweave-powered community media channels and automatically recommends the station located closest to the viewer when the app is first used. Publishing through the community Screenweave app is free of charge for Cablecast customers with an active Cablecast Reflect stream delivery subscription, including up to three channels per station.

The Bottom Line: The new Screenweave Fire TV app is available to viewers immediately, with the Android TV, Android mobile and iOS mobile apps slated for release in the coming months.