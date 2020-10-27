Three key trends campus CIOs should understand (eCampus News)

"The challenges facing higher education today are complex, multifaceted, and interrelated — and technology-fueled innovation is fundamental to solving them. This is why the higher-education technology group EDUCAUSE has identified “the integrative CIO” as one of its top 10 IT issues for 2020."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The campus CIO always plays an important role, but as the age of COVID-19 continues, their work is more crucial than ever before. eCampus News breaks down three higher ed trends that CIOs should understand as they help shape strategic plans.