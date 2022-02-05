Three AV Industry Leaders Honored by NSCA

NSCA, the leading not-for-profit association representing the commercial integration industry,has announced three deserving award honorees for 2022. Ron Pusey, vice president at Corbett Technology Solutions Inc. (CTSI), Rashid Skaf, president and CEO at Biamp, and Tony Couzelis, senior solutions architect at Sound Control Technologies will be honored during the 24th annual Business & Leadership Conference, held Feb. 23-25, 2022, at the Four Seasons Las Colinas in Irving, TX.

Ron Pusey, vice president at Corbett Technology Solutions Inc. (CTSI), is the recipient of the 2022 Per Haugen Lifetime Achievement Award. As he gets closer to retirement, it’s obvious that Ron’s impact on NSCA and the industry will be felt for decades to come. Over several years, he has given his time and expertise to leadership roles for NSCA—treasurer, secretary, vice president, and president—as well as the NSCA Education Foundation. He also served as a Business & Leadership Conference golf chair.

He began his career in 1978 as a helper for Battlefield Communications. Eight years later, he launched Communications Specialists, Inc. (CSI) in Mechanicsville, VA. In 2018, he positioned CSI for sale, transitioned to vice president, and ensured the successful integration of CSI into CTSI, where his two children now enjoy highly successful careers as well.

“Ron’s list of accomplishments as a leader is very impressive,” says NSCA CEO Chuck Wilson. “Most of the industry will best remember him as a past president of NSCA and long-time member of the NSCA Education Foundation Board of Directors. He contributes selflessly to NSCA in an effort to improve the industry and those around him.”

Rashid Skaf is the recipient of the 2022 NSCA Education Foundation Founders Award. In his role as president and CEO at AMX, Rashid was an avid and early supporter of the Drunk Unkles.

AMX served as the venue sponsor and co-host for annual Drunk Unkles fundraising gigs, absorbing a portion of the event’s food and beverage minimum while donating sponsor dollars to the events as well. Now, as president and CEO at Biamp, he continues to direct his team to support the NSCA Education Foundation.

“Rashid has been a major industry contributor for many years,” says Wilson. “His ongoing financial support for the NSCA Education Foundation has allowed us to hold many fundraisers and events throughout the years that wouldn’t have been possible without funding from his organizations.”

The 2022 Volunteer of the Year Award is being given to Tony Couzelis, senior solutions architect at Sound Control Technologies. An AV veteran of 25 years, he was a design engineer in the early days of AMX, evolving into product engineering and technical marketing roles at Harman before landing at Sound Control Technologies.

Tony is known for helping NSCA with event move-ins and move-outs, as well as setting up displays, taking photos, and helping at golf fundraisers. In 2021, he donated his time to video production, editing, and back-office support for the NSCA Education Foundation’s “Igniting the Next-Gen Workforce” virtual fundraiser.

“If there’s an NSCA event happening, then Tony is there helping,” says Wilson. “His knowledge and insight are part of what make our events possible. He always steps up to help, and we couldn’t be more appreciative of his efforts.”