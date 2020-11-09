There Are No Shortcuts to a Digital Transformation (The EvoLLLution)

"You have spent the last several years advocating for a deliberate and aggressive digital roadmap at your institution. The impacts of COVID-19 and the onslaught of new technical capabilities such as ubiquitous data, unlimited connection, and massive processing have opened a (albeit bumpy) shortcut, bypassing additional years of advocacy and negotiation, to arrive at a turning point where digital dependency is now an institutional necessity. You arrived earlier than expected! However, the unexpected shortcut also left you wondering what to do now that you are here. And you are not quite sure where 'here' really is…"—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Higher ed's spring shifts due to COVID-19 should be celebrated. However, those quick transitions to remote learning were not a quick pathway to full-fledged digital transformation — institutions need to move beyond emergency efforts to more robust, lasting solutions.