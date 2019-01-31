The Yin and Yang of Security and Privacy (EDUCAUSE Review)

"Some concepts in life are naturally linked, considered to be both intertwined and incongruous. Night and day. Young and old. Peanut butter and chocolate. Security and privacy. For the first time, the last two yin-and-yang concepts appear on the annual EDUCAUSE Top 10 IT Issues list."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Yes, security and privacy can be complimentary ideas for campus IT teams, but they each carry a good deal of weight on their own as well. What is your institution doing to prioritize and differentiate between the two?