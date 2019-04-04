The tide is turning for transformation in higher education (eCampus News)

"Higher education institutions have talked about the prospect of digital transformation for at least 10 years. Modernizing student information and administration systems has been promoted as the critical step to achieving this. But despite all the talk, few have even started to replace their outdated systems and upgrade their student experience to meet today’s student demands."—Source: eCampus News

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Change can be slow in higher ed. In fact, compared to other sectors, the pace can feel downright glacial. But new technologies are helping institutions chart a course for meaningful, necessary transformation.